Champions League 2018/19: 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will finish as the top-scorer

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Sep 2018, 17:02 IST

<p>
Cristiano Ronaldo could win his seventh Champions League golden boot in eight years

The UEFA Champions League is back and as we build up to Tuesday and Wednesday’s fixtures, the attention will not only be on the various clubs, but also on individual players.

Focusing on the latter means that the race for the Champions League golden boot will once again be in the spotlight. And in truth, this year looks like it will be one of the keenest in recent history.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edison Cavani, Robert Lewandowski and the other lethal European attackers will all be vying to emerge top scorer in the competition.

But there is a reason why Ronaldo stands as the favourite to once again rule Europe when it comes to the Champions League. The 33-year-old may no longer be at Real Madrid, but this is a competition that he has dominated since his Manchester United days.

Here are four key reasons why Ronaldo will win the Champions League golden boot again:

#4 It’s his favourite competition

Enter capti
Ronaldo enjoys playing in the Champions League

There is no doubt that the UEFA Champions League remains Cristiano Ronaldo’s favourite competition. The 33-year-old is currently the all-time top scorer in the competition with a staggering 120 goals.

As impeccable as Ronaldo’s numbers in the Champions League look, he doesn’t look like he would be slowing down anytime soon. At 33, the Portuguese is still a lethal predator in front of goal and has not lost his finishing touches despite his age.

Since the 2011/12 season, Ronaldo has never recorded a tally below ten goals in the Champions League, and these are numbers unmatched by any other player in Europe.

It’s obvious that Ronaldo loves to play in the Champions League and he will be raring to go once again for the top scorer award.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot Football Top 5/Top 10
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
