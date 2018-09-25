4 reasons why The Best FIFA Football Awards has become a big joke

Modric and Marta won the Best Player awards for men and women respectively

On Monday, the world turned its attention to London where The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 was held. The colourful ceremony saw footballers rewarded for their efforts and performances in the year under review.

But while the organisation of the award can be marked with full distinction, a number of the recipients turned out to be questionable. Luka Modric breaking the duopoly between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the FIFA Best Player Awards was less debatable, but the entire ceremony was shrouded in controversy as well.

There are some categories where one would wonder how the winners were selected in the face of more deserving candidates. The FIFPro World XI for instance generated much controversy following some names that appeared on the team.

The Puskas Award for the best goal of the year which went to Mohamed Salah, was also another decision that bemused many football fans across the globe.

At this rate, The Best FIFA Football Awards is fast becoming a big joke. Here’s why.

#4 It’s no longer credible

Mohamed Salah won the Puskas Award

To begin with, how on earth did Mohamed Salah win the Puskas Award? The Best FIFA Football Awards has always had its controversies, but there was a time when the award was known to have some credibility.

Currently though, that credibility is vanishing with each passing year. A look at the other goals nominated for the Puskas Award depicts how nonsensical Salah’s win was. It virtually made no sense that the worst goal among the lot won the award.

Perhaps it’s time FIFA makes changes it to its voting system. Otherwise if this should continue, then a time will come when the awards will not only lose its credibility, but also its relevance.

Throw in the chaotic picks in the FIFPro World XI team, and you would realise why many fans are gradually losing faith in the credibility of The Best FIFA Football Awards.

