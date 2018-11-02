4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018

Ronaldo stunned the world by moving to Juventus

As 2018 slowly approaches toward its end, let us look back at what has been another remarkable year for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

From winning the Champions League for a third consecutive year with Real Madrid to a sensational departure from the Spanish Giants to Italian Kings Juventus, 2018 has been another incredible year for Ronaldo.

Since the beginning of the year Ronaldo has maintained the stellar form he has consistently displayed for over a decade now, and, as is so typical for the all-time great, he has broken numerous records this year to add to his already staggering footballing resume.

This article will go through four of the many records that Ronaldo broke this year, and whilst there are certainly more to choose from the ones picked for this article are perhaps the most significant.

1. Scoring in 9 consecutive international tournaments

Ronaldo captained Portugal in the 2018 World Cup

Although the 2018 World Cup in Russia ultimately ended with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal being narrowly defeated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 there is at least one thing Ronaldo can take from his time in Russia.

In scoring against Spain in the first game of the group stage Portugal's talisman set a record for being the first European player to score in 9 consecutive international tournaments.

This incredible record stretches all the way back to the 2004 European Championships in his home country of Portugal.

This incredible record shows that Ronaldo is not just great for his clubs but also shows up on the international stage for his country.

With it being pretty likely (touch wood) that Ronaldo will play in at least two more international tournaments before he retires from international football it is feasible that this record will go up to 11 consecutive tournaments which would be a record to truly marvel at.

Ronaldo scored consecutively in 2004 Euros, 2006 World Cup, 2008 Euros, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Euros, 2014 World Cup, 2016 Euros, 2017 Confederations Cup, 2018 World Cup.

