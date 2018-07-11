4 records by Cristiano Ronaldo that will remain unbroken at Real Madrid for sometime

Shinoob Shinu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.03K // 11 Jul 2018, 04:40 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo - obsession with perfection

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves around the world when he dropped a bombshell by hinting his time at Real Madrid in the past tense.

Experts and fans alike claimed it was an intentional move rather than slip of the tongue by Portuguese superstar to hog the limelight from Gareth Bale, who bagged a brace to help Real Madrid outsmart Liverpool in the final.

When rumours arose linking Ronaldo with a move back to his former club Manchester United, the footballing world wrote those off as they have seen the same every single transfer window since 2009.

And fans who thought that rumours were fake were brought to reality on Tuesday night as Real Madrid officially confirmed the departure of Ronaldo to Italian football behemoths Juventus.

Ronaldo is already a legend. He's conquered the whole of England and Spain and he felt it was the right time to make a move. Juventus is not a destination for him to relax, he has proved everything there is to be, but conquering Italian football will only add another golden feather to his already precious cap.

He has already shaped his legacy at Real Madrid. During his 9 year spell at Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo has managed to do things no one would have dared to.

His achievements at Real Madrid will remain unbroken for a long time. In this article, we take a look at four Ronaldo records that will stay in the history books for a long time.

#4 Most hat-tricks for Real Madrid in La Liga - 34

When we talk about Ronaldo, we automatically address his goalscoring abilities. The Portuguese skipper has turned into a goalscoring machine these days, ruthlessly ripping defences apart.

Ronaldo at Manchester United was a crowd entertainer, but at Real Madrid, he reinvented himself and became a goal-scoring machine.

Ronaldo has 34 La Liga hat-tricks to his name. None of Real Madrid's current players has more than 10+ hat-trick to their name.

Even if new heroes emerge and display fantabulous performances, it will take time to have their names in history books as the player with most La Liga hat-tricks for Real Madrid.

However, Ronaldo's record for most La Liga hat-tricks could be eclipsed by his Argentina counterpart Lionel Messi who has 30 hat-tricks to his name.