4 records Cristiano Ronaldo can break this season

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's list of accomplishments is never-ending. He started breaking records for Manchester United in the English Premier League and ensured that fans still chant his name in games. He etched his name in the United folklore and then moved to Real Madrid in the LaLiga.

It was here that his rivalry with Lionel Messi intensified and made the beautiful game immensely interesting. At Real Madrid too, Ronaldo's long list of personal achievements kept piling, and further enhanced his reputation as a trendsetter and record breaker.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus over the summer this year, after ending his 9-year long association with Real Madrid, looking for newer pastures to stamp his authority and set his flag flying. He definitely would love to create history at Turin too and conquer Italy as he had conquered England and Spain.

While there are a few more records he could break until the end of his career, Italy and Turin represent a unique proposition for the Portuguese this season. A new league means fresh challenges, new environment and with it comes the opportunity to set and break new records. While some of them might take a couple of years, there are a few achievements that can be attained this season itself. Today, we take a look at the 4 records that Cristiano Ronaldo will most definitely break in this season.

#4 Most goals for Juventus in a season in all competitions

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

The record of the most goals scored in a season for Juventus in the history of the club has been untouched for almost a century now. It was achieved by Ferenc Hirzer, the Hungarian footballer who scored 35 goals in all competitions in the 1925/26 season in the Federal Championship era, before the advent of the Serie A. The closest that any Juventus player has arrived at replicating that form has been Gonzalo Higuain(32 goals) in the 2016/17 season. As such, the stage is set for Cristiano Ronaldo this season, and considering the goal scoring capabilities of the Portuguese, this record is almost certain to belong to him come the end of this season.

Since the 2010/11 season, Ronaldo has crossed the 40 goal mark in all competitions, every season without fail. For a man who has been scoring at such a robust rate for 8 years, this record will be both enticing and inspiring. Last season too, Ronaldo scored 44 goals from 44 game.

The Portuguese has been a little slow off the blocks this time, but he has still managed 8 goals from 14 games so far. One can expect Ronaldo to intensify his goalscoring form soon because this is one record that he will most definitely break this season.

