4 Records Ronaldo has set at Juventus!

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 30 Dec 2018, 10:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo has started his tenure at Juventus in fine form.

Ronaldo spectacularly departed from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer shortly after the World Cup to join Italian side Juventus. In typical Ronaldo fashion, he has broken numerous records already in his stint in Italy despite only being there for half a season so far.

Even at 33, the footballing great is still a force to be reckoned with and his bold move to Juventus shows the unparalleled drive he has to challenge himself constantly with new obstacles.

Along with his perceived career rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo seems to set and break new records every week of the footballing calendar and during a time where most players contemplate retirement or a step down to lesser leagues, he continues his ascendancy to sporting immortality. Furthermore, what's even more impressive is how seamlessly he can adapt to new systems, countries, cultures, and teams with little issue.

This article will look at 4 records that Cristiano Ronaldo has set at Juventus already in his first season playing for the famous black and whites of Turin.

Becoming the first player to reach 100 Career wins in the Champions League

Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the biggest transfer of the decade

Despite Ronaldo's peerless ability to perform at an elite level for any team in any competition format, the Champions League is where he performs best and this was shown in November where he became the first player in the competition's history to reach 100 career wins after helping Juventus defeat Valencia in the group stages to secure the top spot in their group in preparation for the knockout stages of the competition.

Alone this is an incredible feat, but when considering that there are many top clubs with less wins in the Champions League than Ronaldo, let alone players, it becomes a stupendous record.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement