4 signings that can transform Manchester United into Champions

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    10 Dec 2018, 22:02 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

6th in the Premier League and out of the League Cup already. 28 goals scored, 26 conceded from 16 games this season. 16 points behind bitter rivals and current league leaders Liverpool. It has been a gruesome first half of the season for Manchester United this time and there are hardly any signs to indicate that things will drastically improve.

Too many times this season, United have been undone by slack defending, lack of pressing in the midfield and absence of activity from the right wing. Then there is the small problem of a lack of goals - Manchester City have scored 17 more goals in the same number of games! Too many times this season, it has been stressed that this current squad is not good enough to compete for the League as well as in Europe and the January transfer window offers Manchester United an opportunity to make amends.

As is usual in this stage of the season, United are linked with a host of names already so far, however, there are four current positions where United need reinforcements. These four areas have been the crux of all problems at Old Trafford this season and United desperately need to fix these issues now. Read on to find out the 4 signings that can transform Manchester United's season.

#4 Center back - Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)


SSC Napoli v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A

Estimated Price - £90m

This position has been United's weakest point this season. Jose wanted to bring Alderweireld from Tottenham in the summer, but a deal never materialized. What comes as a shock is that the same set of players had managed to keep the most clean sheets last season, letting in just 28 goals in the Premier League, only 1 more than league leaders Manchester City! Depending on them to deliver this season too, has not worked yet, and it is too big a risk to contemplate finishing the season with the current crop.

Besides the probability of jeopardizing United's season, it could also hamper United's chances of keeping David De Gea at Old Trafford. As such, United need a defender who is solid at the back, while also being good with the ball. They require a leader in defense and they need to look no further than Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese is a no-nonsense defender, who is quick, strong and has an imposing presence at the back. Yet he is not just all brawn, there is an elegant side to him too. Koulibaly is good with the ball at his feet, has a good passing range and is extremely versatile. He can play across the back four and also in a back three; he has even excelled as a defensive midfielder. He is the ideal player for Manchester United, however, he will not come cheap.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
