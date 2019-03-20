4 Signings that could make Manchester City 'invincible' next season

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 4 // 20 Mar 2019, 21:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Frosinone Calcio - Serie A

Pep Guardiola is on course to clinch the historic quadruple for Manchester City this season. Having won the League Cup, the Cityzens are just 2 points below Liverpool with one game on hand in the domestic league and still compete in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

However, several of City's most important men such as David Silva and Fernandinho are nearing the end of their career. Despite the age problems, City could become 'invincible' and win pretty much everything next season if they could replace their ageing stars correctly. Here are 5 signings who could help City to achieve that objective.

#1 Paulo Dybala

Dybala has been regarded as one of the best and most complete attackers in Europe. He has made a name for himself since his career breakthrough with Palermo in 2014/15. The Argentinian could play equally well either as a playmaker or a striker and would be the perfect direct replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Despite recent dip in producitivy, Dybala still has an excellent goalscoring record overall and could be enough to cover Aguero's goal involvements for City. Apart from his sharpness, the Juventus star has significantly more offside awareness and better crossing abilities than the 30-year-old. Hence, he would improve City's attacking efficiency.

He could also suit well with Pep's play-style due to his impressive passing ability. The 25 years old future has been uncertain since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and, City could benefit from the situation.

#2 Matthijs de Ligt

De Ligt is the most sought-after center back at the moment. Juventus is on a pole position to land the Dutch sensation because the Italian giant will meet Ajax in Champions League quarterfinals. However, nothing has settled yet and, City still have a chance to snap the defender if the price is right.

It is understandable that Vincent Kompany could only play mostly as a second fiddle despite the certain contract extension. On the other hand, John Stones is unreliable and has started just 18 times in the Premier League this season

At just 19 years old, De Ligt has been a proven leader and could provide crucial leadership for City at the back. His defensive stats are significantly higher than Stones. Hence, it is safe to say that the Dutch starlet would become an upgrade for City's defense. City could pair de Ligt with Laporte to form one of the best center back partnership for many years to come.

#3 Tanguy Ndombele

Ndombele perhaps has been the midfielder version of Matthijs de Ligt this season. Numerous European giants have chased him due to his consistently standout performance for Lyon. He became Lyon's best player in 2 legs clashes against Barcelona in the Champions League despite got knocked out in the end.

Advertisement

Guardiola himself also had praised Ndombele after his impressive performance against the English side in the group stage of the competition. An agile, reliable passer with decent defending ability, the 22 years old has been touted as Fernandinho's replacement.

Ndombele would add more creativity in City's midfield due to his impressive dribbling ability and has significantly more goal involvements than the 33 years old. With similar defensive stats to Fernandinho, he could also maintain the much needed protection for City at the center of the park when replacing the Brazilian.

#4 Isco Alarcon

Isco has endured a difficult situation in Real Madrid recently. His condition has seems got better following the arrival of Zinedine Zidane who instantly placed him as a starter in the manager's debut match for Los Blancos this season.

However, he is yet to play a full 90 minutes and, his chance to leave the Bernabeu is still pretty much open. Manchester City has long targeted the Spaniard as a direct replacement to David Silva.

Isco is a very technical player with impressive productivity level and passing accuracy. His skillsets are very similar to the 33 years old and, his versatility is more than enough to cover most of Silva's preferred position. Hence, his service would be a dream come true for Pep.

Advertisement