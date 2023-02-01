The Premier League is arguably the most competitive football league in Europe. It is believed by a section of pundits that if a striker is successful in the Premier League, he could feature in any part of the world without any problem. This, however, is due to the competitive nature of the league.

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign has clearly lived up to expectations and we've witnessed numerous outstanding displays by various forwards, namely Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland, and Ivan Toney in the league. Several strikers, however, have failed to impress in the league this season.

Hence, this article will look at four big-name forwards who have failed to score goals in the league this season.

#4 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman was clinical in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign and netted 15 goals in 25 appearances.

However, Vardy has been poor in attack in the league this season as he has also failed to score goals. The 36-year-old has scored only one goal in 20 league appearances this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Worst rated Premier League player per starting position (10+ apps in position):



GK: M. Travers – 6.25

RB: N. Clyne – 6.29

CB: M. Senesi – 6.34

LB: T. Mitchell 6.50

RM: J. Bowen – 6.55

CM: R. Yates – 6.52

LM: H. Barnes – 6.60

FW: J. Vardy – 6.41



#WhoScoredAnswers

However, his poor performance can be attributed to his age, which is taking a toll on his game.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fulham FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Brazilian is one of the forwards that was signed by Antonio Conte to improve the quality of the attack and to further improve Tottenham Hotspur's chances of winning the title.

Richarlison netted 10 goals in 30 league appearances last season and it can be stated that his presence in Everton's attack was one of the main reasons why they survived relegation.

However, the 25-year-old has been plagued with multiple injuries this season and has not scored a goal in the league this season. This is quite poor for a player of his class.

#2 Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

Leeds United v West Ham United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Jamaican forward is one of the strongest strikers in the league and his attacking intuition is immense.

Antonio was dangerous in attack last season and netted 10 goals in 36 league appearances. However, in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, he has netted only two goals in 19 league appearances.

His lack of action in the final third could be attributed to West Ham United's poor run of form. However, he needs to improve upfront if the club want to finish in the top half of the table.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

The Gabonese forward is clinical and his ability to put the ball in the back of the net from close range is outstanding.

After he moved to Barcelona in the second half of last season, he netted 11 goals in 17 league appearances.

It can be stated that his scoring proficiency and experience are part of the reason why Chelsea signed him last summer. However, he has only netted one goal in 11 league games for the Blues this season. This has reduced his game time at Stamford Bridge.

