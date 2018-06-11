Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 stars whose careers have gone downhill since leaving Arsenal

Not all stars who left Arsenal have success stories like Thierry Henry or Cesc Fabregas.

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 21:34 IST
11.88K

Samir Nasri left Arsenal after angering the fans
Samir Nasri left Arsenal after angering the fans

Arsenal’s fluctuating level of success under Arsene Wenger has seen many superstars leave over the years. Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, Kolo Toure, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie are some of the most notable names in a long list of players who left the club and became incredibly successful.

In January 2018, Alexis Sanchez became the latest high profile player to leave the gunners, but it is still too early to measure his success at Manchester United.

However, there are two sides to every story. While the success story is familiar to everyone, on the flipside, there are a few stars who left the club only to see their career spiral downwards for varied reasons.

Some of them did win trophies at their new clubs but that didn’t stop their career trajectory from going downhill.

#4. Alex Song

Song is in deep waters with his current club Rubin Kazan
Song
is in deep waters with his current club Rubin Kazan

Alex Song joined Arsenal in 2005 and left the club in 2012 to join Barcelona. During his stint with the Gunners, he played 215 games and made a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

At Barcelona, it was not surprising that he remained an understudy to the world-class Sergio Busquets during his only two seasons at the club, and sometimes he was even played in defence. In these two seasons, he only started 29 league games.

After two underwhelming seasons at Barcelona, he was sent on loan to West Ham where he only managed to play 46 games in all competitions across two full seasons.

In 2016, Barcelona let Song join Russian side Rubin Kazan on a free transfer - four years after spending £15 million on him.

His time in Russia was equally bad. A year and a half into his tenure with the club, he was told he is free to find a new club and he trained with Arsenal while attempting to find a new club.

However, he was still contracted to Rubin Kazan and Song failed to return to the club after the winter break ended. On 2 April 2018, Rubin sent a complaint to FIFA dispute resolution chamber seeking a compensation of €40 million from Song for breach of contract.

Page 1 of 4
Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Manchester City Samir Nasri Bacary Sagna Arsene Wenger Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
