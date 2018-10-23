4 strikers Chelsea should target this January

Mauro Icardi has been linked with Chelsea in the last few weeks

Chelsea started the 2018-19 season brilliantly and are one of only three unbeaten teams in the Premier League. The Blues are currently third on the Premier League table, two points behind the leaders, Manchester City.

However, Maurizio Sarri's team lack a prolific goalscorer who is capable of finding the back of the net regularly. Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggled to score in the opening games of the season and contributed a combined tally of only two goals.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window is just a few months away and Chelsea could use it as an opportunity to sign a new striker.

On this note, here's a list of four strikers Chelsea should target this January.

#4 Maximiliano Gomez

From Héctor Scarone to Luis Suarez, Uruguayan football has never failed to produce top quality strikers. The Celta de Vigo striker, Maximiliano Gomez is the latest on the list and is regarded as one of Uruguay's most promising strikers.

The 22-year-old joined Celta Vigo from Defensor Sporting in the summer of 2017 and has been a revelation since then. He scored 18 LaLiga goals last season and also provided five assists.

Maximiliano Gomez is a strong, aggressive and determined striker who gives everything on the football pitch. He is an exceptional header of the ball and is equally good with both his feet.

The Uruguyuan has started brilliantly this season as well and bagged four goals along with four assists in the opening eight LaLiga games.

Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United were linked with the talented striker in the summer and Chelsea will face tough competition if they decide to make a move for the player.

