4 superstars who could join the English Premier League this summer

The Premier League is set to welcome some incredible superstars this summer.

Varane - has been linked with regards a possible switch to Man Utd

The summer transfer window is open once again, with a lot of news, rumors, speculations, and gossips filling the air. Like the previous one, the Premier League will not be left behind as various English clubs involve themselves in transfer activities in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester City fought hard to win the Premier League title last term, however, the fight in the transfer market will be tougher as 20 clubs from the English top fight are set to battle it out for the brightest players.

Fred has joined Manchester United, Liverpool have signed Monaco superstar, Fabinho, Arsenal have signed Juventus ace Stephan Lichtsteiner, while the likes of Leicester City, Everton, Huddersfield and Crystal Palace have all made incredible signings.

With many Premier League sides seeking reinforcements, we take a look at 4 top superstars who could end up leaving their respective leagues to join the English top division this summer.

#4 Jorginho (Napoli to Manchester City)

Jorginho might become a Premier League player this summer

With many top players constantly linked with speculations regarding their future, the Premier League might witness a lot of transfer deals during this summer. Napoli midfielder Jorginho is one of the amazing superstars that could complete a move to the English top flight.

EPL champions, Manchester City, are reportedly exploring the possibilities of luring the Serie A ace to the Etihad Stadium. In fact, Sky Sports recently claimed that The Citizens are closing in on a deal worth £46.5 million (€53m/$62m) to bring the midfielder to the Premier League.

Jorginho will be an ideal signing for the Manchester outfit, with the playmaker expected to slot into Pep Guardiola's team due to his incredible vision and the ability to play the ball on the ground (something that suits Guardiola's style of play).