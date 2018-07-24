4 Takeaways from Maurizio Sarri's First Chelsea Game in Charge

Dhruv Maniyar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 10.62K // 24 Jul 2018, 00:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea FC v Perth Glory match

Chelsea kicked off their friendlies at Optus Stadium in Perth by beating Perth Glory 1-0. The Blues had no trouble attracting fans across in Australia as the game drew out a crowd of nearly 60,000.

The only goal of the game was scored by Pedro in the first half which was assisted by Hudson-Odoi. This was the first game of Maurizio Sarri in charge and despite scoring only one goal, Chelsea played positive attacking football.

From playing a 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 under Conte, Chelsea adopted a 4-3-3 in their first game under Sarri. Morata struggled for the time he was playing but all the other players seemed to play their part well. The Blues will have a tougher test on their hands next time as they play Inter Milan.

Without putting too much emphasis on this one game, these are the 4 main takeaways from the game.

#1 Cesc Fabregas will love Sarri

Cesc Fabregas in action

After playing defensive football for almost two years, Cesc Fabregas will enjoy playing possession-based football again. He lasted the entire ninety minutes and looked calm and threatened to unlock the defence the entire game.

In the first half, he played ahead of Jorginho and once Jorginho was removed, he slotted back as the deep-lying midfielder dictating play from behind. While Jorginho might have stolen the show, Fabregas was pulling the strings with his long balls and direct play and it came as no surprise as he was named the 'Man of the match'.

He was asked on playing further forward in a new role to which he replied, "No not further forward than where I usually play, just further forward than the last two years. This is where I play my entire career."

Fabregas excels in such positions and so it comes as no surprise that he was especially excited to play under Sarri. With competition from Loftus-Cheek, Barkley and Bakayoko, one match is not enough to ascertain whether Fabregas will start or not. But he will play a key role if the first match is an example of things to come.

1 / 4 NEXT