×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 Takeaways from the Old Trafford win for Juventus

B. Fonte
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    25 Oct 2018, 11:12 IST

Manchester United's Lindelof tracking Juventus' Dybala in their 1-0 loss at the Old Trafford.
Manchester United's Lindelof tracking Juventus' Dybala in their 1-0 loss at the Old Trafford.

Juventus traveled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in a mouthwatering clash. The Italian giants had one business in mind and that business was well accomplished. They emerged victorious thanks to a lone 17th minute Paulo Dybala strike.

We know that Juventus got the vital away 3 points but what does the win really mean for the Bianconeri.

#1 Players’ morale boost

The team's morale is on point!
The team's morale is on point!

Juventus have been on a roll in the Serie A, with seven consecutive wins and last weekend’s draw against Genoa. The Bianconeri were unbeaten in eight games and held pole position in the Serie A.

I am sure player morale isn’t an issue for them but this is the Champions League, and we have seen clubs performing well in their home leagues only for them to fall short at Europe’s ultimate football stage.

Given their convincing victory, Juventus showed that they too could hold their own against the big clubs. That will go a huge way to boosting the players’ morale.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Massimiliano Allegri Jose Mourinho
B. Fonte
CONTRIBUTOR
Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to multiple pitch invasions on Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ronaldo will score his first Champions...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Reviewing Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: If Cristiano Ronaldo goes out of his way to...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Poor Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Implications of Manchester United's home loss to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us