4 Takeaways from the Old Trafford win for Juventus

B. Fonte FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 25 Oct 2018, 11:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United's Lindelof tracking Juventus' Dybala in their 1-0 loss at the Old Trafford.

Juventus traveled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in a mouthwatering clash. The Italian giants had one business in mind and that business was well accomplished. They emerged victorious thanks to a lone 17th minute Paulo Dybala strike.

We know that Juventus got the vital away 3 points but what does the win really mean for the Bianconeri.

#1 Players’ morale boost

The team's morale is on point!

Juventus have been on a roll in the Serie A, with seven consecutive wins and last weekend’s draw against Genoa. The Bianconeri were unbeaten in eight games and held pole position in the Serie A.

I am sure player morale isn’t an issue for them but this is the Champions League, and we have seen clubs performing well in their home leagues only for them to fall short at Europe’s ultimate football stage.

Given their convincing victory, Juventus showed that they too could hold their own against the big clubs. That will go a huge way to boosting the players’ morale.

1 / 3 NEXT