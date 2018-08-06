4 Talking Points as Bayern Munich beat woeful Manchester United 1-0

Bayern Munich players after putting in the only goal of the game

Bayern Munich played Manchester United at Allianz Arena in one of the biggest football games of the ongoing pre-season Friendlies. Spanish defender Javi Martinez headed in the only goal of the game after the break in Munich.

Lineups:-

Manchester United XI:- De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Ander Herrera, Fred, A. Pereira; Juan Mata, Rashford, Alexis Sanchez

Anthony Martial was absent, while Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Sergio Romero and captain Antonio Valencia are not involved due to injury

Bayern Munich XI:- Neuer, Sule, Hummels, Thiago, Ribery, Martinez, Robben, Gnabry, Muller, Alaba, Kimmichester

With pre-season friendlies, we keep hearing that the matches are just a workout and the results are not to be taken too seriously. But a good performance surely adds to the confidence of both the first team and second team players. Manchester United have finished their pre-season with only 1 win. A terrible preseason ended with a woeful match against a strong Bayern Munich side. They start their Premier League campaign against Leicester City.

Here are 4 talking points from the game.

1) Terrible Performance Manchester United's Midfield and Full

Backs:

Alexis Sanchez struggled to create a single chance throughout the game

Jose Mourinho's side was playing without their main man Paul Pogba, and Manchester United's performance in the middle of the park today clearly reflected that United need him badly to command the midfield. Alexis Sanchez was poor as he played too deep to create any sort of chance whatsoever. Fred, too, failed to impress as he hardly made an impact on the game. Juan Mata did help Darmian every now and then on the defensive end but was woeful going up front.

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben put Darmian and Luke Shaw under tremendous pressure throughout the game and the two looked clueless. It is not the first time that we have seen a poor performance from United's defenders as they hardly showed resistance in a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool. Bailly impressed the fans but was subbed off for Smalling after an injury scare.

