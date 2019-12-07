4 Talking Points: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Dec 2019, 22:43 IST SHARE

Manuel Neuer saw very little of the action yet conceded two

Borussia Monchengladbach remain top of the table in style as they found an extra gear in the second half to beat Bayern Munich right at the death. Coming from behind to win is always special but they will take further joy in the fact that this win comes against defending champions.

Almost the entire first half was spent in Monchengladbach's half as Bayern put the pressure on their goal but only came away with one goal to show for it. The home side started the second half in a similar fashion, but Ivan Perisic's opener in the 49th minute seemed to turn the match on its head.

It was almost like someone had taken the leash off Marco Rose's team and they were a different prospect, one that went forward and clawed back an equaliser. Bayern attempted multiple times to catch Monchengladbach unaware at the back but the defence was switched on, unlike Javi Martinez whose late tackle in the box conceded the penalty and earned him his second yellow in stoppage time.

The goal came too late for Bayern to even try and do much about it and handed what seems like a crucial win in a closely contested Bundesliga season.

Bensebaini's heroics

Bensebaini showed immense character on the pitch

Many things were expected of Thuram, Plea, and others in the Monchengladbach, but little would've been said about Ramy Bensebaini. The Algerian was crucial to Monchengladbach's turnaround as he ran onto a corner to bring them level and then completed the comeback in the last few seconds of stoppage time to dispatch a penalty under pressure.

What, perhaps, won't be remembered is that for large parts of the game Monchengladbach were under fire from Bayern's wing-focused attack and the left-back was a key figure in keeping them at bay.

1 / 4 NEXT