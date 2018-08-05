4 Talking Points as Liverpool demolish Napoli 5-0

Mohit Joshi

Liverpool continue to impress with another blowout win

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign against West Ham next Sunday and they look as though they're ready to take the league by storm. After smashing Manchester United 4-1 in their last pre-season friendly, Liverpool were ruthless again today as they put 5 past Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli as Alisson made his debut in Dublin. Liverpool had 5 different goal scorers as Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Sturridge and Moreno scored to seal an easy win.

Here are 4 talking points from the game.

#1 Alisson is ready

Alisson made his debut today and he looks like he's been a veteran Liverpool keeper. The fans in Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Liverpool fans across the world were eager to see their record signing in action.

It took Alisson only 3 minutes to prove his worth. A gorgeous 65-yard pass into the path of Salah started a wonderful move which ended with Milner slamming in the first goal of the match with his left foot. Alisson made all the right passes and set Liverpool off multiple times as they clicked all the way through.

He did not have an awful lot to do throughout the game but was vigilant when duty called. Alisson looked calm and composed every time he had the ball at his foot and showed great close control. He showed self-confidence and belief which Karius and Mignolet can only imagine.

