4 targets Solskjaer must achieve to get the full-time job at Manchester United

Solskjaer started his managerial career at Old Trafford on a positive note

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made quite the first impression at Manchester United with his return as the Caretaker Boss. However, the Norwegian is currently on an extremely rare Managerial loan of sorts from his parent club Molde FK, where he is supposed to return at the end of the season. As such, this is a great opportunity for Solskjaer to gather vital experience of the life at the helm of one of the greatest clubs in the world and he should be delighted with the way things have turned up.

The Premier League giants are currently looking out for a full-time successor to take over from the Norwegian at the end of the season and the search is not easy. There are very few men with the capabilities to meet the demands of the European Giants and even fewer who could agree to rescue a club in turmoil. However, there is one candidate who is available and willing right now - Solskjaer himself.

The Norwegian has not hidden his desire to take charge of Manchester United on a permanent basis one day and will be desperate to manage United on a full term basis. A lot of what happens in the summer will depend on how well Solskjaer performs in the second half of the season. However, if the Norwegian can fulfill these four targets, his quest for the full-time post might get easier.

#4 Finishing in the top 4 thereby qualifying for next season's Champions League

Sarri's Chelsea currently occupying the 4th position

Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League, eight points off Chelsea who occupies the 4th spot. They are 22 points off Liverpool who are at the top of the table, abet with a game in hand. A title challenge right now seems like a fairy tale and might be too much to ask for. However, even the Norwegian himself will be looking forward to at least securing a Champions League spot by May.

The Red Devils have two away games and three home games against the top five in the remainder of the season. They play Tottenham away in January and also play Arsenal at the Emirates in March. The matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea games are at Old Trafford. While the road is not easy, at least a few of the top five will falter and if Solskjaer manages to make United relentless in their pursuit of a top-four spot, this target is actually achievable.

By steering Manchester United to a Champions League spot, the Norwegian will show that he has the abilities to take a broken team and make them gel and become efficient again. He will display great managerial abilities to revive a team in disarray and this will greatly enhance his chances for the full-time job.

