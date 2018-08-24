4 teams which could have won the Champions League had they not let go of their former stars

Robert Lewandowski

The UEFA Champions League is the most coveted and prestigious trophy which can be won in Europe. Clubs from all over the continent take part in this highly competitive tournament. The best teams in Europe play against each other and in simple language it is, 'Best vs Best'.

Real Madrid has been the most successful team in the Champions League's history with 13 titles to its name. They are the defending champions and have won it in four of their last five attempts. They have also finished as runners-up on three occasions.

AC Milan is the second most successful team having, won it on seven occasions. Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have won it five times each.

The tournament is much more entertaining than the league in quite a few ways. The Champions League has matches where teams like Manchester United and Barcelona or Bayern Munich and Real Madrid can play against each other. These sort of fixtures are even more fun when players are up against their former teams.

We can't see the aforementioned teams playing against each other twice or thrice every season in a league. So, the interest generated while seeing such heavyweights go up against each other is more.

Enough of this as we shall now have a look at four teams which could have won the Champions League had they not sold their former stars and match winners to other teams.

Note: Only teams which haven't won in this century (2000 onward) have been taken into consideration

#4 Roma

Mohammed Salah and Miralem Pjanic

Notable players who played for them: Mo Salah, Miralem Pjanic, Alisson, Marquinhos, Radja Nainggolan and Lucas Digne

Roma has always been considered as one of the best teams in Serie A. They have been a constant threat for the opposition in Serie A and they have also proved their mettle in the European competitions.

In the last term, they qualified for the semi-final of the Champions League. It was a dream run as, they even defeated Barcelona. This was after being 3-1 down after the first leg. They played against eventual runners-up, Liverpool and lost 7-6 on aggregate.

They could have won that match and perhaps the tournament if, they had kept hold of Salah, who scored twice in the first leg. If they had him along with players like Pjanic and Marquinhos, they might have been able to lift the trophy.

They also sold Alisson and Nainggolan this summer, and that has further depleted their team. If they kept them in their squad, they would have been world beaters in their own right.

