4 teenagers to look out for in the Juventus squad for the International Champions Cup

With all the hype about Cristiano Ronaldo joining record Seria A winners Juventus on record transfer for a 30+-year-old surrounding the Old Lady of Turin it was easy to forget the squad traveling to the US for their pre-season. With Maximiliano Allegri leaving out World Cup finalists Mario Mandzukic, Marko Pjaca and Blaise Matuidi the Italian has decided to call up 4 teenagers from their youth setup as he aims to gain them first team experience and imbibe in the Juventus winning mentality.

Without further ado let's take a look at how these 4 promising teenagers have panned out their footballing journey till date.

#1 Alessandro Di Pardo

Italy U19 v Finland U19 - International Friendly

Allesandro Di Pardo was born on the 18th of July 1999 in Rimini Italy and started his footballing journey at the Rimini F.C 1912 Youth Academy before swapping his native club to join SPAL in the 2016/17 season. The youngster displays for SPAL U19 side was quickly noticed by the scouts of the reigning Seria A champions, Juventus as the Turin based side wrapped up a deal for the then 18-year old to join the Old Lady of Turin initially on loan before permanently signing the youngster on a 5 year contract as he joined the Juventus U19 side.

The coming 2018/19 season will see Pardo playing for the Juventus B side. His performance for the U19 side has seen the youngster earning a place in the Juventus International Champions Cup side, debuting for the record Italian Champions in the MLS All-Star match. Rimini born lad till date has appeared in 4 matches and has scored 1 for the U19 Juventus side in the UEFA Youth League.

Alessandro Di Pardo is one of those highly talented versatile midfielders who are capable of playing through the centre, right or left of the midfield with the central midfield positioning being his specialist position.

#2 Pietro Beruatto

2018 MLS All-Star Game: Juventus v MLS All-Stars

The oldest of the four teenagers involved in the squad Pietro Beruatto was born on the 21st of December 1998 in Trieste, Italy and started his footballing career in the famed Fiorentina Academy, learning the game for 7 years before moving onto to the Seria A champions Juventus in the summer transfer window of 2014, joining the U17 side. The young talent was quickly noticed by the coaching staff of the Old Lady of Turin as Buretto was promoted to the U19 side in just one season before a nasty shoulder injury hindered the youngster's progress ruling him out for most of the 2016/17 season.

A loan move in the 2017/18 season to Seria C side Vicenza followed helping the teenager gain much needed first team experience as he made 14 appearances for the Seria C side before earning a call-up to the International Champions Cup squad for Juventus first team and moving into the Juventus B side in the coming 2018/19 season. Beruatto has already made Juventus debuted coming on as a substitute for the record Seria A champions in the match against MLS All-stars.

Standing 1.84m long the Buretto is the son of former Lazio and Torino star Paul Buretto and just like his father, the youngster occupies the left-back role. The young defender due to his attacking prowess can also be drafted into the left midfield.

