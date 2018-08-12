4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Manchester City

jamescisco2018 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.32K // 12 Aug 2018, 05:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

New Arsenal boss - Unai Emery

The much anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester City is just a few hours away. This match promises to be an exciting one especially for neutrals who have watched their teams stroll to victory earlier on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Unai Emery takes on Pep Guardiola's champions in his first game in charge of Arsenal. It sure is going to be a tough first test.

Here are 4 things the gunners must do to defeat Manchester City tomorrow.

#1 Play without fear

Mesut Ozil

This is very important if the gunners are to get away with a positive result. As noted with Arsene Wenger's teams, there is palpable tension and fear evident in the squad heading to big games such as the one against City.

They need to be positive going forward, and be very assured in possession. They need to take the game to City, if they do this - they will hurt this City team that looks to be flying at the moment.

Arsenal should forget the fact that City won the league almost flawlessly last season, and go into the game with the belief that they are beatable. Just as Unai Emery stressed in his press conference, they need to fight for every ball.

#2 Avoid silly mistakes

Arsenal's Mustafi going for the tackle

Last season, in games against Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at the Emirates, Arsenal made silly and unforgivable errors in defence especially.

Manchester City will try to put The Gunners under pressure as they seek to force Arsenal into making mistakes.

Arsenal needs to be calm and composed in their play in order to avoid a repeat of the recurrent blunders that plagued the side last season.

#3 Play the Unai Emery way

Arsenal's tinker-man

Throughout preseason, Emery stressed he wants to introduce a more aggressive approach to The Gunners way of attacking the opposition, it starts from pressing the opposition right from their 18-yard box.

This can prove successful in helping Arsenal stifle Manchester City tomorrow. As shown by Liverpool last season, Jurgen Klopp's pressing tactics worked to great effect against City. Arsenal needs to do this at all times during the game.

1 / 2 NEXT