4 Things Barcelona are doing right this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 775 // 12 Dec 2018, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona talisman - Lionel Messi

After claiming both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy during the previous campaign, Spanish champions FC Barcelona are back in action this season and they have come out even stronger, putting in incredible efforts and determination as they look to defend their domestic dominance and to conquer Europe as well.

The Catalan giants are currently sitting on top of the La Liga table, having picked up 31 points from 15 games in the Spanish top flight and they were the first side to qualify for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League - recording victories in their first four games in the tournament.

However, the cherry on the cake is that the Blaugrana are currently getting a lot of things right, which in turn has contributed to their impressive run so far during the term. Therefore, we take a look at four incredible things the Catalans are doing right during the campaign.

#4 Prioritizing the UEFA Champions League

The Catalans are tearing it in the UEFA Champions League this season

Barcelona are well known for their mentality to treat every competition equal, but having failed to win the UEFA Champions League in each of the past three years and watching their arch-rivals Real Madrid rule Europe for three consecutive seasons, the Blaugrana have finally attached more priority to the tournament and it has come as a very good decision to their plans to conquer the continent this season.

Ernesto Valverde's men have been stand-out performers since the competition began this term, earning themselves a brilliant start with a 4-0 demolition of Dutch outfit, PSV Eindhoven in their opening fixture as well as following it up with victories against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan.

The Catalans became the first side to qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League this season, after picking up a whopping 12 points in their first 4 matches in the tournament while Lionel Messi has also been in an exceptional form with 6 goals to his name in just 4 appearances so far.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement