4 things Frank Lampard needs to work on at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has been finally announced as a Chelsea manager

After weeks of speculation, Frank Lampard has been officially announced as Chelsea's manager, signing a 3-year contract. The Chelsea legend returns back to Stamford Bridge, 5 years after leaving.

HE’S HOME! 🙌



Frank Lampard is the new Chelsea head coach!

#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

However, it is not going to be a smooth ride for the former midfielder. He has a lot to work on, fix, and think about before the season starts, just over a little month from now. And the transfer ban does not help his case.

Let us look at the 4 immediate things he should be solving at Chelsea.

#1 Chelsea Loanees

This should come as no surprise, but this is the number one thing Lampard should and will do after being appointed the club's manager.

Frank says his coaching team knows the Academy well and they will be keeping a close eye on the players there.#WelcomeHomeFrank — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2019

As you can obviously see, he said in the press conference that his coaching team is going to keep an eye out on the academy players and that they know those players well. And well, why not? His coaching team consists of: Jody Morris, who will come to Chelsea as assistant head coach. Chris Jones will return. Joe Edwards will move up from the development squad, and Eddie Newton will be part of the coaching staff. So it is fair to say that now, those academy players would finally get a chance they deserve, soon.

Also, the transfer ban helps in this case. With just over a month left before the Premier League transfer window closes, it looks highly unlikely that the club is going to appeal the decision.

With Chelsea not being able to sign players until the end of this season, they would have to rely on their youth at times like in the early stages of FA Cup and League Cup. And slowly, but steadily integrate the youth in the first team.

