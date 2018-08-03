Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 things only a true Chelsea fan can understand

Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.52K   //    03 Aug 2018, 16:48 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
FA Cup Champions!

Being a Chelsea fan is not an easy task. One season you win the Premier League, next season you finish 10th. The season after that you again win the Premier League, that is followed by finishing 5th and not qualifying for the Champions League.

One season you have Jose Mourinho as manager, next season he is the manager of Manchester United. At one time you have Drogba and Costa as the main strikers, a few years later you have Morata and Giroud. You see players like Mata and De Bruyne depart, but the club meanwhile holds on to players like Moses and Pedro.

While there may be constant changes at Chelsea, the one thing that does not change are the opinions of rival football fans. Since i started following Chelsea till date, rival football fans have the same things to say about Chelsea.

In this article i mention 4 things only a true Chelsea fan understands.

#1 Hearing rival fans talk about how Chelsea plays boring football

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League
Eden Hazard - talisman!

Every Chelsea fan has been accused of his team playing boring football. Boring is a highly relative term, and 'boring' for someone might be 'exciting' for others. Being a Chelsea fan, i find this ludicrous.

In the 2014-15 season when Chelsea won the title under Jose Mourinho, Chelsea was ruthless and were very entertaining - with Fabregas, Hazard and Costa at the hub of it. That season Chelsea scored 73 goals, this was the 2nd highest tally, only bettered by Manchester City.

In the 2016-17 season under Antonio Conte, Chelsea beat Manchester United 4-0. They beat Everton 6-3. Chelsea scored 85 goals in the Premier League that season, which was 5 more than Manchester City scored.

Finally, Chelsea has arguably the most exciting player in the league - Eden Hazard. Hazard is statistically the best dribbler in the world at the moment.

Watching him go past people with his pace and trickery is anything but 'boring'. Finally, with Maurizio Sarri at the helm now, Chelsea fans will be hoping they stop hearing the 'boring boring Chelsea' chants.

Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
Contact Us Advertise with Us