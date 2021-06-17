4 things Real Madrid need to do in this transfer window

The upcoming summer transfer window will be a key period for Real Madrid, as they are in a precarious position.

They have brought back Carlo Ancelotti as their manager. Los Blancos recently announced that their long-serving centre-back Sergio Ramos will leave the club as a free agent this summer. The versatile David Alaba has been signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, but there are a lot of areas to look into.

Real Madrid need to refresh their squad by adding youthful players to their ranks. They have a good core of experienced personnel, and Ancelotti is a wily operator. On that note, let's take a look at the four things Real Madrid need to do in this transfer window.

#4 Sign a right-back

Dani Carvajal has been injury-prone.

Right-back was a problem position for Real Madrid last season. The club's starting right-back, Dani Carvajal, made just 11 starts in the league due to various injury issues.

As a result, Real Madrid had to utilise winger Lucas Vazquez and left-back Ferland Mendy in that position, as backup option Alvaro Odriozola was not preferred by Zinedine Zidane. Carvajal has been at the club since 2013, but Los Blancos will have to be wary of his injury issues.

Vazquez did well in that position, so it would not be surprising to see the 29-year old compete with Carvajal next season. However, it is essential Real Madrid look for right-back options, rather than relying on an injury-prone Carvajal and a makeshift right-back in Vazquez.

#3 Find competition for Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema

This one is easier said than done. Karim Benzema is regarded as one of the best strikers in the game, and Real Madrid have tried finding an heir for him but with little success.

When Real Madrid splurged £56.7 million to acquire Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, the Serbia international was seen as the ideal player to eventually replace Benzema. That, however, did not happen, and Jovic is back on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt now.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been a target for a long time, but getting him out of Paris would be a difficult task.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid as well. But given the form Benzema has been in for some time, it is unlikely any new striker would be a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid.

