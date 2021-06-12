5 best Argentine footballers of all time

Football is followed fervently in Argentina, with the game occupying a crucial position in the heart of the nation's citizens.

Some of the greatest players to have played the game have emerged from the country. The atmosphere during games is heralded as being among the best in the entire world, and football has often acted as an antidote to various other happenings in the country.

Jonathan Wilson's book, "Angels With Dirty Faces: The Footballing History of Argentina" is an enthralling read on the history of Argentine football and how the sport has a massive say in the country.

While Argentina have tasted little success on the international stage in recent years, the country continues to produce talented footballers who are playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 5 greatest footballers to emerge from Argentina

#5 Daniel Passarella

Considered to be one of the greatest defenders of all time, Daniel Passarella was the captain of the Argentina side that won the FIFA World Cup in 1978.

A strong centre-back with an excellent goalscoring record, Passarella made his name in club football with River Plate, scoring an eye-watering 90 goals in 226 appearances. Renowned for his leadership ability, the Argentine was highly appreciated for his ability to contribute to both ends of the field.

25 - Aged 25 years and 31 days on the day of the final, @Argentina’s Daniel Passarella remains the youngest player to captain his side to victory in a World Cup final. Entrusted. #OptaWCYears pic.twitter.com/Nqx10fNbYy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2020

Passarella won two World Cups with Argentina. At club level, the defender enjoyed stints in Italy with Fiorentina and Inter Milan, apart from his two spells with River Plate. He made 70 appearances for the Argentina national team, and scored 22 goals.

#4 Gabriel Batistuta

One of the greatest strikers of all time, Gabriel Batistuta enjoyed a phenomenal career for both club and country.

At club level, Batistuta is well-remembered for his days with Fiorentina, where he made 333 appearances in all competitions and scored 207 goals. A consistent goalscorer at the top level, the striker made 77 appearances for the Argentina national team and scored 54 goals and was his country's all-time leading goalscorer before being overtaken by Lionel Messi.

😇 Gabriel Batistuta became arguably the greatest player in Fiorentina's history, fired Roma to the Scudetto, won four trophies with @Argentina and remains the only player to score a hat-trick in multiple #WorldCup tournaments



🎉 Happy 52nd birthday, Batigol! pic.twitter.com/nZ1lM25UqV — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 1, 2021

Nicknamed "Batigol" for his prowess in front of goal, Batistuta also made appearances for River Plate, Boca Junior and Roma. He retired in 2005 after two years with Al-Arabi.

