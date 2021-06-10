Copa America 2021: 5 players who can outshine Lionel Messi at the tournament

With Brazil confirmed as the new hosts of Copa America 2021, Lionel Messi's Argentina and other participating nations are getting ready for one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world.

Regarded by many as the greatest player to have played the game, Messi will be a key part of his country's squad for Copa America. The 33-year old will come to the tournament on the back of an excellent individual season with Barcelona.

Very few can eclipse him at any footballing competition, but Copa America offers a tantalising prospect. The likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez will represent their respective nations, and they are capable of matching Lionel Messi's performance levels.

5 Players who could eclipse Lionel Messi at this month's Copa American 2021

#5 Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Chile v Uruguay: Group C - Copa America Brazil 2019

One of Manchester United's best players this season, Edinson Cavani has defied expectations and enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League.

The 34-year old is likely to be a part of the Uruguay squad for Copa America 2021, and manager Oscar Tabarez will be happy with the striker's performances this season. Cavani made just 13 Premier League starts but managed to score 10 goals and provide three assists. His stunning displays in the Europa League led Manchester United to the final of the competition.

Throwback to Napoli's 2012/13 season when Edinson Cavani scored 38 goals in 43 games. 👏 pic.twitter.com/oGW8hNKktx — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 4, 2021

While it is not easy to outshine a talent like Lionel Messi, if Cavani carries his Manchester United form to Copa America 2021 he will be one of the best players in the tournament. His world-class movement and predatory instinct in front of goal will be key for Uruguay.

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

Lionel Messi's international teammate Lautaro Martinez is regarded as one of the best young players in world football.

The forward was in excellent form for Inter Milan this season, playing a crucial role in their league success. Martinez made 30 Serie A starts for Antonio Conte's side, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists. With Lionel Messi now 33-years-old, Martinez is regarded as the future of the Argentina national team and he will surely be a starter for Argentina at Copa America 2021.

😏 Most possession won in the attacking third per league in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 26

🇪🇸 Kike Garcia (Eibar) - 37

🇮🇹 Lautaro Martinez (Inter) - 26

🇩🇪 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) - 36

🇫🇷 Amine Gouiri (Nice) - 30 pic.twitter.com/mIZBl40XCV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 2, 2021

The 23-year old has been heavily linked with a move to Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the past, although those rumours have since died down. A successful Copa America 2021 will once again see him linked with some of the top clubs in world football.

