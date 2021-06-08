Copa America 2021: 5 players above the age of 30 who can dominate the tournament

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding Copa America 2021, nations are going ahead with their preparations for the tournament.

Colombia and Argentina have both been removed as hosts, with Brazil set to host the tournament under controversial circumstances. Some of the best players in the world are set to feature in the 2021 Copa America, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all likely to play.

Without further ado, we look at 5 players above the age of 30 who can dominate the tournament.

#5 Alexis Sanchez (Chile)

Portugal v Chile: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Alexis Sanchez's club career has seen a decline ever since he left Arsenal in January 2018 to join Manchester United.

The Chile international failed to replicate his Gunners' form for Manchester United and is currently a squad player at Inter Milan. However, Sanchez continues to be a star for his national team, and will be crucial in Copa America. The 32-year old, who has 137 caps and 46 goals for his country, played an important role as Chile won the 2015 and 2016 Copa America titles and much will be expected from him once again.

⚽ Leo Messi and Alexis Sanchez both scored in Argentina and Chile's 1-1 draw last night



🫂 It's the first time both have scored in the same match since their Barcelona playing days in 2014 pic.twitter.com/XOWquPRS9f — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 4, 2021

Sanchez made just 12 league starts for Inter Milan this season, but scored seven goals and provided five assists during the limited minutes afforded to him. While he is clearly past his prime, it is evident that the forward can still have a meaningful impact on Copa America 2021.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi's Barcelona future, Chelsea's plan for the summer and more

#4 Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Hungary v Uruguay - International Friendly

When Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani on a free transfer last summer, it was viewed by many as a panic buy.

However, the 34-year old enjoyed a fine debut season with the Old Trafford outfit. Cavani made just 13 starts in the Premier League but managed to score 10 goals and provide three assists, while his performances in the Europa League fuelled Manchester United into the finals.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



Throwback to Napoli's 2012/13 season when Edinson Cavani scored 38 goals in 43 games. 👏 pic.twitter.com/oGW8hNKktx — William Hill (@WilliamHill) June 4, 2021

Cavani was part of the Uruguay side which won the Copa America in 2011, and it is likely that the striker will be an integral part of the squad for Copa America 2021. Cavani's predatory movement and excellent aerial ability could come useful for his country this summer.

Also Read: 5 stars Chelsea could sign this transfer window

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by ashwin