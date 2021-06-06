Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered to be two of the greatest footballers to have played the game.

The legendary forwards have paved the way for the future generation of footballers. Messi and Ronaldo have both created multiple new records on their path to greatness, and many of these records will stand the test of time.

However, there are some records created by Cristiano Ronaldo that are unlikely to be broken by Lionel Messi. There is no denying the talents of the two footballers, but some of Ronaldo's records are astonishing to say the least.

We look at 5 Cristiano Ronaldo records Lionel Messi might never break.

#5 Top scorer in Champions League for six consecutive seasons

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Scoring in the UEFA Champions League is certainly not an easy task, but Cristiano Ronaldo has the honor of being the top scorer in Europe's premier club competition for six consecutive seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League, enjoys an excellent record in the tournament. The 36-year old was the top goalscorer from the 2012/13 season to the 2017/18 season, an incredible feat given the quality of players involved in the competition.

👀 The first of many...



🥇 Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008 🏆#UCL | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/97bLDSrSLj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 29, 2021

The Portuguese superstar only once shared the top goalscorer award during this period. The 2014/15 season saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar all finish the season with 10 goals in the Champions League, with the three attackers thus sharing the honor. Lionel Messi's biggest stretch of dominance came from 2008/09 to 2011/12, when he won the top goalscorer award four consecutive times.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi's Barcelona future, Chelsea's plan for the summer and more

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo has won the league in three different countries

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as two of the greatest players to have played the game, but critics of Lionel Messi often argue that Cristiano Ronaldo has won the league in three countries, while Messi has done so only in one.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his name at Manchester United, where the Portugal international won three Premier League titles. His phenomenal spell with Real Madrid yielded two La Liga titles, while with his current club, Juventus, Ronaldo has won two Serie A titles.

These guys are going to keep winning games forever 🍷 pic.twitter.com/otqFrCLNTo — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 8, 2021

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is a one-club man. The Argentina international has spent his entire playing career with Barcelona, where the forward has won 10 La Liga titles. It is unlikely that Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona any time soon.

Also Read: Gareth Bale names the more complete player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by ashwin