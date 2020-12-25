Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has compared his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi, with whom he plays for the Argentina national team.

Dybala is one of the few players to have with both superstars and was appreciative of both of them.

Paulo Dybala is often regarded as one of the best players in the world and has spent the majority of his club career so far in Italy, having represented Palermo and now Juventus.

The 27-year-old shares the Juventus dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo and admitted that he enjoys playing with the Portuguese superstar.

"Of course I enjoy it (playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo). Cristiano’s a champion and it’s always a pleasure to play with guys like him. Ronaldo makes things that are very difficult actually seem easy."

Unlike his club career, Dybala has endured a subdued national team stint so far. Since making his debut in 2015, the Juventus man has made 29 appearances and scored two goals.

However, Dybala was effusive in his praise for Lionel Messi, comparing him to Diego Maradona.

"Leo is like Maradona for those of our generation. For me it’s an honour to play with him in the national team. He dragged us to the World Cup with the hat-trick in Ecuador. He is a born leader."

Dybala's playing style has been compared to that of Lionel Messi's, and the former Palermo attacker has been linked with Barcelona in the past as a potential Messi replacement.

Since making his debut for Juventus in 2015, Dybala has made 241 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 97 goals and shining alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he has often been linked with various clubs. Last summer, he was reportedly close to a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Manchester United also heavily interested.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen as two of the greatest footballers to have played the game. With both superstars in their 30s, current stars like Dybala, Neymar and youngsters like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are seen as the flagbearers for the next generation.

