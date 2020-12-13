Juventus star Arthur explains the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Juventus star Arthur has compared his Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, with whom he shared a dressing room at Barcelona.

In an interview with AS, Arthur admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was more accessible than Lionel Messi.

"They're champions," Juventus' Arthur on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Arthur in action for Juventus

Arthur joined Juventus from Barcelona in the summer for €72 million, with veteran midfielder Miralem Pjanic joining Barcelona from Juventus as a result.

The Brazil international is yet to establish himself firmly in the first XI for Juventus, having made 11 appearances in all competitions since joining the club.

Arthur is one of the few players to have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and admitted that they were both champions.

"They’re champions above all else. In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always. If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best."

The 24-year old stated that Cristiano Ronaldo was more talkative than Lionel Messi, and was more accessible.

"Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination. He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance."

Juventus appointed former player Andrea Pirlo as the manager in the summer, with Maurizio Sarri sacked after a season. The Old Lady endured a quiet start to their season, but have found their form in recent games.

Juventus are yet to lose in the league, while they qualified for the next round of the UEFA Champions League as their group leaders.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of Juventus' most important players. In 10 appearances in all competitions, the Portuguese superstar has scored 12 goals.

Juventus faced Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season, and won one game and lost one. Cristiano Ronaldo was not a part of the squad that lost to Barcelona in October, but scored twice in the reverse fixture to secure victory for Juventus.

