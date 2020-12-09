Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Lionel Messi rivalry

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he and Barcelona's Lionel Messi enjoy a good relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus beat Lionel Messi's Barcelona 3-0 yesterday in the final group stage game of the UEFA Champions League, and the Portuguese star addressed the media after the game.

Lionel Messi is not a rival, states Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen as two of the best to have played the game

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen as two of the best footballers to have played the game, and there is constant debate as to who the better player is.

During his time with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi played in some extremely entertaining El Clasicos, with the two players often taking center-stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs. Barcelona:



85% pass accuracy

3 shots (3 on target)

2 goals

1 penalty won



He has as many UCL goals at Camp Nou this season as Messi does. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6db8x7tre7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored two penalties against Barcelona yesterday, admitted that he has never seen Lionel Messi as a rival.

"I never saw Messi as a rival. He tries to do the best for his team, like me. We have always had a very good relationship. Football had sought a rivalry between us."

Juventus qualified from their group as table-toppers, while Barcelona finished second. Cristiano Ronaldo accepted that it was important to start the game well.

Advertisement

"The key is that we entered the game very well. We had to score three goals and we did it. We needed a good result against a great team like Barcelona. Regardless of their circumstances. They’re always Barcelona."

Always great to return to Spain and to Catalunya, always hard to play in Camp Nou against one of the best teams I ever faced. Today we were a team of Champions! A true, strong and united family! Playing like this, we have nothing to fear until the end of the season... Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PivPpJ3SLh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2020

Lionel Messi's Barcelona beat Juventus 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with the Argentina superstar scoring a penalty late in the game to seal the deal. However, Cristiano Ronaldo had not played that game.

There have been rumors linking the two superstars with moves away from their clubs. While Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, there are reports that the Portugal international has no intention of leaving the club next summer.

Lionel Messi's situation, on the other hand, is more complicated. With his Barcelona contract expiring next summer, there have been no signs of Messi wanting to sign a new deal. Manchester City are seen as frontrunners, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted as a destination.

Advertisement

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo