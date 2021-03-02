Gareth Bale names the more complete player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale has named the more complete player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Life's A Pitch in 2013, the Wales international picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as the most complete player.

Bale, who would go on to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid, admitted that he believed Cristiano Ronaldo was the whole package.

"For me, personally, I’d say Ronaldo. He’s got the whole package. He’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s pacey, can head the ball, strike the ball. Obviously, you can’t say anything bad about Messi, but for the all-round complete footballer, I’d say Cristiano Ronaldo."

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are regarded as two of the best footballers to have played the game.

Bale is also seen as one of the best forwards of his generation. He enjoyed tremendous success at Real Madrid, before returning to Tottenham Hotspur last summer on a loan deal.

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate refuses to die down

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both enjoyed hugely successful careers at the top level, and continue to dominate games. However, the debate regarding who is the better player refuses to die down.

Recent discussions have veered towards the start of a new rivalry, between Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland.

However, the form of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that the two superstars still have a lot to offer.

The attackers are the top goalscorers this season in their respective leagues, despite inconsistent performances from their teams.

Barcelona lost 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick for the Ligue 1 giants. Lionel Messi scored the goal for Barcelona.

In the league, Barcelona have not been consistent. They are 2nd in the league table, level on points with Real Madrid and five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, on the other hand, were shocked 2-1 by a resolute Porto side in the Champions League.

Juventus are 3rd in Serie A, 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan who have played a game more.

