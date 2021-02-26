Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on equal points as the race for Golden Shoe heats up

Superstar forward Lionel Messi is now on equal points with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Golden Shoe.

Lionel Messi scored two goals in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Elche in La Liga to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the fourth spot of the Golden Shoe table.

The European Golden Shoe is awarded to the player with the most goals in league games in the European top divisions. The rankings of the league are also taken into account while assigning the points. Lazio star Ciro Immobile is the current holder of the award.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are on 36 points. Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is at the top of the table with 52 points, followed by FK Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Junker and former Kristiansund attacker Amahl Pellegrino.

La Liga top scorer: Lionel Messi (18)



Serie A top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (18)



They're not done yet 🐐 pic.twitter.com/64h0VB8CKu — Goal (@goal) February 24, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Andre Silva features as well. The former AC Milan striker has enjoyed a good season with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Other familiar names in the top 10 list include Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to dominate headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as two of the best to have played the game

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Shoe 6 times, while Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to win it 4 times.

The attackers continue to be key players for their respective sides. Cristiano Ronaldo has made 19 appearances in Serie A so far, scoring 18 goals. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has made 22 appearances in La Liga, scoring 18 goals as well.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both the top goalscorers in their respective leagues this season. However, Barcelona and Juventus have both been inconsistent units this season.

The attackers are regarded as two of the best footballers to have played the game. However, with the emergence of young stars like Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Haaland, it can be argued that the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era is to an end.

While Cristiano Ronaldo looks settled at Juventus, Lionel Messi could soon team up with Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina international's contract expires in the summer, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

► Both scored braces this week.

► Both still at the top of their game.

► Both top scorers in their respective leagues.



If you're ever sad, just remember you got to exist at the same time as Messi and Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Cia8AJ6TDS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2021

