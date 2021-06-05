5 stars Chelsea could sign this transfer window

Chelsea's euphoric mood after winning the Champions League will continue for some time. But planning for next season must have already started in their boardroom.

The Blues spent heavily last summer. This summer as well, they have been linked with some big names. Manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to make additions to his squad, which means Chelsea could have another big summer transfer window.

On that note, let's take a look at five big-name players Chelsea could sign this summer.

#5 Saul (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to sell Saul this summer, and Chelsea are one of several top clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

A defensively strong midfielder, Saul has seen his stock fall in recent times. Once regarded as one of Atletico Madrid's most valuable assets, the 26-year-old struggled this season. He made only 22 starts in the league as Diego Simeone's men won the La Liga title.

Saúl could leave Atlético Madrid this summer. FC Bayern are interested but no official bid yet, Chelsea are also informed on Saúl situation. Open race and no advanced negotiations yet. Atléti are already in talks for Rodrigo de Paul as potential replacement. 🇪🇸 #Atleti #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

Capable of playing in both defensive and central midfield, Saul has also been utilised as a left wing-back on occasions. The Spain international would provide grit to Chelsea's midfield, but his potential arrival could raise questions regarding young Billy Gilmour's future at the club.

#4 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers' star Adama Traore, who has impressed in the Premier League.

Traore joined Wolves from Middlesbrough in 2018 for £18 million and has been a key player in the first team. His pace, physicality and dribbling ability have been immensely appreciated, even though there are concerns about his decision-making.

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to sign Adama Traore from Wolves, according to the Telegraph ⚡ pic.twitter.com/0XBAwEfZTI — Goal (@goal) June 1, 2021

The 25-year-old has played as both winger and right wing-back for Wolves. Considering that Thomas Tuchel has preferred a three-at-the-back system at Chelsea so far, Traore could slot straight into the first XI as a right wing-back.

The Spain international has made 131 appearances in all competitions for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring ten goals and providing 18 assists.

