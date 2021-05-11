5 most valuable Chelsea players currently

One of the biggest clubs in world football, Chelsea have never shied away from spending money to procure the best players.

Since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, there has been a constant stream of top-class players representing the Blues. Last summer's extravagant spending has given dividends as Chelsea find themselves in the Champions League final and top 3 in the Premier League.

Chelsea have constructed a young squad led by Thomas Tuchel and it will be interesting to see how they perform next season as the German coach gets more time to implement his philosophy on the team.

With highly-rated players throughout their squad, we look at the 5 most valuable Chelsea players, as per transfermarkt.

Which 5 Chelsea players have the highest transfer value?

#5 Christian Pulisic | £45 million

Christian Pulisic in Chelsea colors.

Nicknamed "Captain America," Christian Pulisic has already been compared to Chelsea legend Eden Hazard because of his style of play.

The American international began his professional career with Borussia Dortmund, making his debut in 2016. A pacy winger with good dribbling ability, Pulisic signed a deal with Chelsea in January 2019 for a fee of £57.6 million.

Christian Pulisic could become the first American men’s player to play in a Champions League final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M3tHa5cNNx — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2021

The 22-year-old has been in and out of the first-team picture so far. While his talent is undeniable, injury issues and a host of talented forwards at the club have led to an inconsistent start to his Chelsea career for Pulisic. He has made 72 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists.

#4 N'Golo Kante | £49.5 million

N'Golo Kante is one of the best midfielders in the world.

One of the best midfielders in the world, N'Golo Kante once again showed his quality during the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.

An energetic midfielder with excellent ball-winning ability, Kante is renowned for his stamina and reading of the game. The French international was plucked out of obscurity by Leicester City in 2015, and Kante played an essential role as the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016.

N'Golo Kante is a modern footballing great.



Discuss. pic.twitter.com/tnXLNZktX8 — Goal (@goal) May 6, 2021

Chelsea signed Kante the following season for £32 million and the Frenchman has not disappointed since. The 30-year-old has been a key player in the middle of the park for every Chelsea manager he has served under. Kante now has a chance to win his first Champions League title this season.

