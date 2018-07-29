Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 things that could prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the Ballon d'Or this year

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.13K   //    29 Jul 2018, 12:23 IST

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo is the favourite to win his 6th Ballon d'Or

It is very difficult to start talking about the Ballon d'Or award these days without having the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront. This is because these superstars have dominated the sport in a manner that world football has never experienced, incredibly sharing the last 10 editions of the award between them.

Ronaldo won his fifth accolade in 2017 and has emerged as the favourite to win it again this year. After guiding Real Madrid to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League title as well as producing a couple of outstanding displays at the FIFA World Cup held in Russia, many people are currently tipping the Portuguese to defend his honour. 

However, if you vividly analyze the attacker's performances and achievements during the year, you will realize that there are a few shortcomings that could hinder him from winning the Ballon d'Or this time. With the race for the award getting hotter every year, we take a look at 4 reasons why the Portuguese could end up missing out on the prestigious prize:

#4 Domestic failure

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Ronaldo's did not have a great domestic campaign last term

We all know that the Ballon d'Or takes into account the performances of the players in various competitions to determine who gets their hand on the award. This makes it necessary for all contenders to showcase their best in every competition they participate in.

Cristiano Ronaldo was undoubtedly the best player in Europe last term, bagging an incredible 15 goals and 3 assists in 13 appearances on his way to leading Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League trophy.

While Ronaldo was at his glorious best in the Champions League, his domestic form wasn't as good as some of his competitors. The attacker struggled for consistency in the league last term, having started slowly as scored an embarrassing 2 goals in his first 10 appearances.

Even though he eventually improved in the second half of the season, he could not prevent Los Blancos from finishing third in the league, ending up an astonishing 17 points behind eventual champions Barcelona. Madrid were also eliminated from the Copa Del Rey in the Quarter Finals losing to Leganes, thus ending a miserable domestic campaign.

With the margins getting tighter every year, performing in every competition has become important and it could end up being Ronaldo's domestic failure that could become a hindrance in claiming the award.

