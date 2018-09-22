5 5hings that will make you change your opinion about Cristiano Ronaldo

Every football player, fan, pundit, knows how good Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch. His formidable pace and athletic ability make him a football god. Standing at 6 feet tall, Ronaldo is a constant menace in the opposition box, scoring from all angles.

Not everybody likes him, but the few who do, can attest to his success over the years in the game of football. What people don’t know is that Cristiano is one of the best personalities we have out there.

Let us look at some of the facts you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo.

#1 Humble beginnings

What a lot of people don't know about Ronaldo is that he comes from a very humble background. He was born and raised in Portugal in the small island of Madeira. His family was so unfortunate to the point where Ronaldo had to share the same bedroom with his two sisters.

His father worked as a gardener at a local farm, while his mother worked as a household cleaner, therefore, life was not easy for Ronaldo. However, that did not stop him from chasing his childhood dream - playing professional football.

#2 Ronaldo has no tattoos

Unlike other footballers who heavily decorate their bodies with tattoos, Ronaldo does not have any. He hasn't inked his body is because of his ambition of continuously donating blood to needy people in his home country.

Teammates usually describe Cristiano Ronaldo as being a very friendly person, and a firm believer in giving back to society.

#3 Aerial prowess

Recent tests done on Cristiano Ronaldo proved that the player is extremely good in the air. It was discovered that his jumping ability is nearly six times better than that of a cheetah.

Furthermore, Ronaldo’s jumping ability is even three times superior to that of an average basketball player. It has been concluded that his reflexes matches that of a cat!

#4 Style and fashion sense

Being rich and famous is good, but having a taste in fashion is something else. Well, Ronaldo has it all. The guy is a fashion enthusiast and even owns his own boutique called CR7, which is located in his home country.

The exciting thing about his clothing line is that he models in his own clothes, just to make his business successful. His admiration for shoes is perhaps the main reason why he ventured into fashion in the first place.

#5 Does not drink or smoke

Ronaldo neither drinks nor smokes, having watched his father die as a result of alcohol, so he decides to stay away from it. When Ronaldo was a teenager, he used to engage in vigorous training sessions, something many young players rarely do today. Many football fans think that being the best player on the planet is about talent. No! Despite the talent, you have to train extremely hard to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo.