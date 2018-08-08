4 things to remember from the previous Premier League campaign

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 305 // 08 Aug 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City - Premier League Champions

In just 2 days time, the English Premier League, one of the most interesting competitions on the planet will go live. It has got football fans excited as they look forward to showing support for their favorite teams.

The competition produced many highlights during the previous campaign, with Manchester City taking the lead by becoming the first side to win the famous title with a whopping 100 points. Elsewhere, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was a revelation, bagging an incredible 32 goals and 11 assists in the English top flight and claiming both the Premier League Golden Shoe and the PFA Player of the Year awards.

The campaign proved to be an interesting one, full of entertainment, excitement and surprise packages, as 20 sides all took part in an intense battle in the top division. With the Premier League clubs gearing up for action once again, lets quickly recall 4 dominant highlights from the previous edition.

#4 Intense battle in the top 4 race

The top-4 race produced an intense battle between Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham

With ease Manchester City claimed the Premier League title last term, with ease Manchester United secured the second spot, but the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur never found it easy in the top 4 race during the campaign.

The Premier League produced an intense battle for the third and fourth positions on the table during the latter stages of the campaign as the aforementioned clubs fought hard to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

In the end, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool scraped through after finishing the campaign on 77 and 75 points respectively, while Chelsea missed out on the spot with 70 points, and will settle for the Europa League next term.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 4 NEXT