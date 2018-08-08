Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 things to remember from the previous Premier League campaign

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
305   //    08 Aug 2018, 12:00 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City - Premier League Champions

In just 2 days time, the English Premier League, one of the most interesting competitions on the planet will go live. It has got football fans excited as they look forward to showing support for their favorite teams.

The competition produced many highlights during the previous campaign, with Manchester City taking the lead by becoming the first side to win the famous title with a whopping 100 points. Elsewhere, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah was a revelation, bagging an incredible 32 goals and 11 assists in the English top flight and claiming both the Premier League Golden Shoe and the PFA Player of the Year awards. 

The campaign proved to be an interesting one, full of entertainment, excitement and surprise packages, as 20 sides all took part in an intense battle in the top division. With the Premier League clubs gearing up for action once again, lets quickly recall 4 dominant highlights from the previous edition.

#4 Intense battle in the top 4 race

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Premier league 2
The top-4 race produced an intense battle between Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham

With ease Manchester City claimed the Premier League title last term, with ease Manchester United secured the second spot, but the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur never found it easy in the top 4 race during the campaign.

The Premier League produced an intense battle for the third and fourth positions on the table during the latter stages of the campaign as the aforementioned clubs fought hard to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

In the end, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool scraped through after finishing the campaign on 77 and 75 points respectively, while Chelsea missed out on the spot with 70 points, and will settle for the Europa League next term. 

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Anfield Stadium
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Premier League 2018/2019: 5 talking points ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier...
RELATED STORY
4 superstars who could join the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable players in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
One Player from the Top Six Premier League clubs that...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Four Reasons Why Manchester City Will Not Retain The...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 6 managers by win percentage
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us