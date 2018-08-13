4 things we learned from Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea

Deepanshu Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 4.42K // 13 Aug 2018, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Premier League 2018-19 season officially kicked off on Friday the 10 August, with Manchester United's 2-1 win over Leicester City. If the opening game was any indication, this season could be one of the most competitive ever in the history of English football.

The usual six clubs are vying for four Champions league spots this season, and with other teams signing players of credible European pedigree, expect plenty of drama ahead. There was plenty of questions asked with regards Chelsea being able to have a strong start to the new season due to late arrival of the new manager Sarri and other key signings. Huddersfield certainly looked like a stern test as Maurizio Sarri looked to get his first taste of English football.

Fortunately for him, Maurizio Sarri made an impressive debut to the Premier league this season with a 3-0 win at Huddersfield. Throughout the match, Chelsea barely got out of third gear but they were clinical in front of the goal.

With N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Pedro getting on the score sheet, The Blues will be glad to avoid a nervy start under their new manager. Here are 4 key takeaways from the match.

#1 The starting lineup

N'Golo Kante - solid

The starting lineup was similar to the one Sarri used throughout the pre-season. The back four was similar to the one which started in the Community Shield. N'Golo Kanté came in for Cesc Fabregas in midfield along with Barkley and Jorginho. Willian and Pedro were also picked to start alongside Alvaro Morata upfront.

The starting lineup used in this match could see many changes as the season progresses. In defense, Emerson and Andreas Christensen will be competing for a place in the first team. In midfield, the return of Mateo Kovačić and Cesc Fabregas is expected.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also could be another option as the youngster looked lively in his cameo. In the forward line, Willian and Pedro had an effective game with Hazard and Victor Moses ably replacing them.

Alvaro Morata had a tough outing against three centre backs, and often found himself isolated or making wrong decisions with the ball at his feet.

Also, expect Eden Hazard to feature against Arsenal next week from the start, with Kovacic also expected to make an appearance.

1 / 4 NEXT