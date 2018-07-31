Top 4 Trios That Will Be Absolutely Ruthless This Season

Coutinho's addition could be decisive this season

As football clubs continue to make the transition by buying different players to suit their style of play, or adapting to the previous tactics, a lot of focus would be upon the attackers.

Midfielders would likely be the most decisive factor in deciding the rest of the season, with players like Jorginho, Pereira, Keita, and Fabinho displaying their worth in the pre-season for their respective sides.

Since the pre-season is about to wrap up with the International Champions Cup, players will much likely put their best foot forward moving into the season.

If you closely analyze the previous season, however, many attacking trios were key to their sides' victory on many occasions.

Here are the top 4 trios who will be absolutely ruthless this season.

#4 Ronaldo, Dybala, and Costa (Juventus F.C)

Are we ready?

Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking move to Juventus was a gigantic statement by the Italian side who are looking to dethrone other sides in European competitions.

Considering how influential Ronaldo was for Real Madrid, his arrival to Turin could only mean that he will do everything in his power to cement his legacy in Italian football.

With names like Paulo Dybala, Higuain, and Douglas Costa already decisive for the Italian Giants' last season, bringing in an attacker of this caliber could make them unstoppable.

Dybala who has proved to be dangerous when moving forward, scored 22 goals last season with 5 assists, helping his side win the Serie A.

Ronaldo and Dybala's combination could prove devastating for their opponents, and with the Real Madrid legend looking for new challenges, this could be upsetting for the defenders that play against them.

