4 top managers who turned down offers from Real Madrid

Shubham Dupare
Top 5 / Top 10
743   //    01 Nov 2018, 00:45 IST

Wenger left Arsenal as one of the most successful managers in the club's history
Wenger left Arsenal as one of the most successful managers in the club's history

To play for Real Madrid, the most successful club in European competitions, is the dream of about every footballer in the world. So, it would be expected that every world-class manager would also like to be at the helm of this legendary club, right?

In reality, though, things are not so straightforward. Expectations are always through the roof at the Santiago Bernabeu and with the demanding Florentino Perez in the picture, not every manager fancies a stint as Los Blancos boss.

With the recent sacking of head coach Julen Lopetegui, who joined the club only this summer, Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new manager again.

While they may approach some of the biggest names of the coaching business in the coming days, their quest for appointing a worthy manager at the helm may take a little longer than expected, as some of these men are wary of the drastic consequences that await them in case of failure.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at 4 managers who Real Madrid need not contact this time around, as they have already made their intentions about not moving to Spain very clear.

#1 Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri has established himself as one of the most successful managers of Juventus.
Allegri has established himself as one of the most successful managers of Juventus.

The Juventus coach revealed in an interview with Sky Sport Italia, that he had turned down an offer to join the 2018 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in June this year.

Allegri has been the best manager in Italy for the past few seasons, he became the only manager in a top European league to win the domestic double in four consecutive seasons. Thus, Madrid saw him as an ideal candidate to replace the departing Zinedine Zidane.

Soon after Zidane left the club, Perez had approached the Italian to take up the Real Madrid job. But, Allegri was firm in his commitment to the Turin based club and rejected the offer outright.

In the interview, he said:

"I said no to Real Madrid. I did it on the phone to Florentino Perez because I had given my word to president Agnelli."
"I thanked Florentino for the offer but said I couldn't accept it out of the respect I owed to Juventus."
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Zinedine Zidane Arsene Wenger Antonio Conte Massimiliano Allegri
