4 top players who are yet to score a league goal this season

The 2021-22 season has been a rollercoaster so far.

Many top clubs have started strongly and asserted their dominance over their domestic leagues, while others have not been as successful in comparison. However, it is still early in the season.

Several top players have been in excellent form so far, while others have not been as fortunate and have failed to perform so far this season. These players have previously built a knack for generating constant output but have failed to do so this season.

Let's take a look at four players who have yet to score a league goal this season.

#4. Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe was signed from Lille for a reported £72 million in August 2019.

Pepe became Arsenal's club-record signing and it's fair to say he came with lofty expectations. The Ivorian has since divided opinion among the fanbase. Pepe is evidently a talented player: he has shown in the past that he can be lethal on his day.

Pepe is a winger by trade, generally operating on the right side of the midfield. He is a skilled dribbler and also has a mean shot in his Arsenal. The Ivorian has made 98 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists in the process.

Pepe managed ten league goals last season and also scored six in the UEFA Europa League. He is yet to open his account for Arsenal this season, despite making seven appearances. He has only provided one assist for the club this season.

Considering Pepe is the club's record signing, there is no doubt he is part of the core of the young Arsenal side. The Gunners will be counting on him to step up and deliver in the weeks ahead as Arsenal look for a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

#3. Eden Hazard - Real Madrid

FC Internazionale v Real Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid in 2019 for a reported €100 million.

His tenure with Los Blancos has been underwhelming, to say the least. Marred by injuries, it's fair to say that Hazard is yet to hit the levels he managed with Chelsea.

Hazard has made 53 appearances for Real Madrid so far, scoring just five goals in total. He has also managed just nine assists, culminating in what has been the worst-ever period of his career.

The Belgian has already made nine La Liga appearances this season, but has failed to get on the score sheet. His teammates have enjoyed better form this season, most notably Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

Many believe Hazard's time at the club is over and a return to Chelsea is on the cards. While this is purely conjecture, only time will tell how Hazard decides to shape the rest of his career.

