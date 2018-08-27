Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 transfers that can still happen before the transfer window closes 

Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST

T
The summer transfer window will close on 31st August

The summer transfer window is just days away from being closed and clubs from Germany, France and Spain are working on finalizing deals. They have a matter of days to make a late move for their players before the 2018/19 summer window comes to a close.

Real Madrid fans are still waiting to see if they make a galactico signing this summer, whereas clubs from Germany are looking to make few signings to close the gap with Bayern Munich.

The busiest league seems to be the Ligue 1, with PSG waiting for their UEFA FFP outcome and Marseille looking to capitalise on last season's impressive performance.

Here we take a look at the some of the deals which could be completed by 31st August.

4) Dembele and Strootman to Marseille

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Marseille know they have to boost their squad to improve from their last season.

From playing in the Europa League final last season to having a slow start this season, Marseille are looking to boost their squad with the summer transfer window coming to an end.

The Ligue 1 side have been linked with AS Roma's Kevin Strootman and Celtic's Moussa Dembele to strengthen their squad.

Latest reports suggest that Strootman to Marseille practically a done deal. The midfielder will soon to have a medical soon with the French club and is expected to sign a 5-year contract for a fee worth €25m plus bonuses. This news will not go down well with Roma fans as they have already seen Alisson and Radja Nainggolan leave this summer.

And to bolster their attack, the club have sent scouts to watch Dembele play this weekend and are willing to offer £15-20m for the 22-year-old. However, Celtic would not want to lose out on a talented youngster, especially in the final days of the window, with a replacement hard to find.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Kevin Strootman Kylian Mbappe
Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Sports makes the world a better place to live in! Football is love, Chelsea is life Feedbacks are always welcomed
5 footballers who look like cartoon characters
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
Top five players that managers regretted selling
RELATED STORY
5 big name transfers that can still happen before the...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Real Madrid's bid for Neymar, PSG eye...
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that shocked the football world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT OLY STR
2 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Strasbourg
FT PSG ANG
3 - 1
 PSG vs Angers SCO
FT AMI REI
4 - 1
 Amiens SC vs Reims
FT MON SAI
0 - 0
 Montpellier vs Saint-Étienne
FT NAN CAE
1 - 1
 Nantes vs Caen
FT NIC DIJ
0 - 4
 Nice vs Dijon
FT TOU NIM
1 - 0
 Toulouse vs Nîmes
FT LIL GUI
3 - 0
 Lille vs Guingamp
FT BOR MON
2 - 1
 Bordeaux vs Monaco
FT OLY REN
2 - 2
 Olympique Marseille vs Rennes
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us