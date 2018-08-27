4 transfers that can still happen before the transfer window closes

Harsh Biyani

The summer transfer window will close on 31st August

The summer transfer window is just days away from being closed and clubs from Germany, France and Spain are working on finalizing deals. They have a matter of days to make a late move for their players before the 2018/19 summer window comes to a close.

Real Madrid fans are still waiting to see if they make a galactico signing this summer, whereas clubs from Germany are looking to make few signings to close the gap with Bayern Munich.

The busiest league seems to be the Ligue 1, with PSG waiting for their UEFA FFP outcome and Marseille looking to capitalise on last season's impressive performance.

Here we take a look at the some of the deals which could be completed by 31st August.

4) Dembele and Strootman to Marseille

Marseille know they have to boost their squad to improve from their last season.

From playing in the Europa League final last season to having a slow start this season, Marseille are looking to boost their squad with the summer transfer window coming to an end.

The Ligue 1 side have been linked with AS Roma's Kevin Strootman and Celtic's Moussa Dembele to strengthen their squad.

Latest reports suggest that Strootman to Marseille practically a done deal. The midfielder will soon to have a medical soon with the French club and is expected to sign a 5-year contract for a fee worth €25m plus bonuses. This news will not go down well with Roma fans as they have already seen Alisson and Radja Nainggolan leave this summer.

And to bolster their attack, the club have sent scouts to watch Dembele play this weekend and are willing to offer £15-20m for the 22-year-old. However, Celtic would not want to lose out on a talented youngster, especially in the final days of the window, with a replacement hard to find.

