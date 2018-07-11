4 transfers that could happen with Ronaldo signing for Juventus

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.74K // 11 Jul 2018, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Juventus player now

It started with a rumour like it always does almost every summer transfer window and not many believed that Cristiano Ronaldo would like to move away from Real Madrid. But things did look dicey especially after the departure of Zinedine Zidane and things didn't turn out to be fine between Fiorentino Perez and the Portuguese superstar.

The deal between Juventus and Real Madrid is worth £99.2m, seeing the Portuguese captain sign a contract for four years with the Old Lady. This fee will be the highest paid by Juventus, beating their previous highest fee of £75.3m paid to bring Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli.

Ronaldo leaves the Los Blancos after scoring a club record of 450 goals, winning the Champions League four times in the last five years. While many expected it to be a stunt to earn a new contract, Ronaldo has truly stunned the football world with this transfer and with this deal actually happening, it is likely to trigger some more shocking big transfers by the end of this transfer window.

#4 Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea

Higuain could finally join Chelsea

It is rumoured that Maurizio Sarri is very likely to be the next Chelsea manager for the upcoming season and he will like to bring in some new faces for the new season.

Chelsea are already linked with a move for Juventus defender Daniel Rugani and now with Cristiano Ronaldo signing for the Old Lady, it is getting more certain that Higuain might opt for a move away from Juventus.

Chelsea desperately need a goal scoring machine upfront and with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata in front of the goal last season, it only makes sense to go after someone more prolific like Higuain.

Having played the same number of games last season, Higuain has managed to score five more goals than Morata, proving his clinical abilities both in the Serie A and the Champions League.

Chelsea have struggled to find a proper replacement for Diego Costa and it seems Higuain fits the puzzle perfectly. Also, Juventus will be looking to recover the transfer fee needed to bring Cristiano to Turin and the transfer of Higuain to Chelsea should help in a big way.

It is only right that Chelsea swoop in the soonest to get Higuain's signature and bolster their attack.