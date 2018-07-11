Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 transfers that could take place because of Ronaldo's move to Juventus

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.54K   //    11 Jul 2018, 10:06 IST

Image result for ronaldo juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus could kick-start a flurry of deals

The moment every Real Madrid fan had been dreading became a reality last night. After a glorious span of 9 years, star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his decision to join Juventus in a reported €112 million deal.  

The Portuguese forward reached the zenith of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu and achieved feats which appear nigh impossible to repeat. His departure has left a big hole in the team and it will be a mammoth challenge to find a player worthy of filling his boots.

However, with the finest Galactico of the 21st century saying goodbye, Florentino Perez definitely won't be sitting quiet - he will surely have started plotting moves to make another marquee signing. The arrival of CR7 at Juventus will certainly jeopardise the futures of certain players in Turin.

That being said, let's have a look at 4 transfers that could come to fruition as a result of Ronaldo's move to The Old Lady.

#4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID
Marcelo could be on his way out of the club

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, it isn't only his loss Los Blancos might have to deal with.

Over the span of nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian left-back Marcelo struck a wonderful friendship off the pitch. Playing on the same flank, they also formed a great understanding and it was a treat to watch their relationship blossom on the pitch.

Back when the transfer market flooded with reports of Ronaldo's intent on leaving the club, the Brazilian was also rumoured to be considering quitting Los Merengues, following the footsteps of his best friend.

Marcelo is regarded as the best left-back in the world at the moment, and it might be excruciatingly painful for Real fans if the 29-year-old follows Ronaldo out.

Page 1 of 4 Next
Italian Serie A Calcio Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
5 Reasons why Ronaldo's move to Juventus might be a...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join Juventus
RELATED STORY
How Ronaldo to Juventus benefits you
RELATED STORY
Are Juventus right to gamble on Cristiano Ronaldo?
RELATED STORY
Can an ageing Ronaldo help Juventus end decades' hunt of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
Rating the performance of 10 club legends who switched teams
RELATED STORY
5 most underwhelming signings made by top football clubs
RELATED STORY
Top 10 richest footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 players who might benefit from Ronaldo's move to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
No matches in this week
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us