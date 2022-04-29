4 U21 players with most goal contributions in Europe this season (2021-22)

There have been some fantastic performances this season in European football. While many have done well collectively as a team, there have been some eye-catching individual performances at the top level.

In a season where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi haven't been able to shine, many others have stepped up. Plenty of top-quality players like Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and others have dominated the goal-scoring charts.

Many youngsters have stepped up in the 2021-22 season

Along with the well-known and experienced players, some of the youngsters too have made their mark this season. Despite their age, they have shown a great amount of maturity and experience in their game.

Players below or at the age of 21 have shown great and efficiency in front of goal. Here, we take a look at the top under-21 players with the most goal contributions in Europe this season so far.

Note: Europe's top five leagues are considered

#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta's management have looked different this season. The Gunners have stepped up, especially in the second half of the campaign in the Premier League.

One of the key reasons for their improvement has been the form of Bukayo Saka. The 20-year old forward has been very sharp and effective in attack and has been difficult to contain at times.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Big game player, @bukayosaka87! 🏼



We’re going for all of them next season… Bukayo Saka has scored/assisted against every top six club, bar Liverpool, this season.Big game player, @bukayosaka87!We’re going for all of them next season… Bukayo Saka has scored/assisted against every top six club, bar Liverpool, this season.Big game player, @bukayosaka87!💪🏼We’re going for all of them next season…😉 https://t.co/0WfacDYhuM

Saka has so far scored eleven goals in the Premier League and registered five assists. With 16 goal contributions in the current campaign, the Englishman is enjoying his best spell with Arsenal.

The youngster still has an important role to play to ensure the Gunners' place in the Champions League next season.

#3 Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Bochum - Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen are having a great season in the Bundesliga, having won 55 points from 31 matches. That being said, it does get tricky for them to book a place in the Champions League next season as there are no fewer than six teams fighting for the two remaining spots.

The German club have seen some amazing individual performances with Patrick Schick leading the goal-scoring charts for them. Another great performer has been the young Florian Wirtz.

barcacentre @barcacentre Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): "I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça and that hasn't changed." [sky sport germany] Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen): "I always wanted to be the best, as a child I dreamed of playing for Barça and that hasn't changed." [sky sport germany] https://t.co/UjbxWgkWby

The 18-year old midfielder has been a delight to watch with his creativity and goal-scoring abilities on the pitch. Wirtz has time and again stepped up to make a difference for Bayer.

So far this campaign, the German has seven goals and ten assists registered to his name in the Bundesliga. With 0.49 assists per game, Wirtz ranks second-best in the league when it comes to creating assists for his teammates.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

The 2021-22 season has all been about Karim Benzema when it comes to Real Madrid. The French striker has been in phenomenal form, rescuing Los Blancos time and again this campaign.

Along with Benzema, Vinicius Junior has made a major contribution to Real Madrid's positive season this time around. The 21-year old has stepped up and managed to bench the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.

Martial🇬🇭 @RmaOzil23 Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior altogether has contributed to 87G/A in all club games this season 2021/22.



What a duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior altogether has contributed to 87G/A in all club games this season 2021/22.What a duo https://t.co/8hO7SFIZ9B

With his incredible pace and wonderful dribbling skills, Vinicius Junior has been deadly in both creating and scoring goals. He has had the highest number of nutmegs (14) and carries into the final third (102) this season in La Liga.

Vinicius Junior has scored fourteen goals and registered eight assists in the 2021-22 campaign so far. With 22 goal contributions to his name in La Liga, he is only behind his teammate Karim Benzema in this department.

#1 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

It is unfortunate how Erling Haaland has missed out on multiple matches this season due to injuries. With a player of his caliber, it is definitely a major loss for any team.

That being said, the Norwegian striker has done immensely well this campaign despite being sidelined at regular intervals. Erling Haaland has used his strength and clinical finishing abilities to be consistently among the goals.

GOAL @goal Martin Odegaard knows where he wants Erling Haaland to move to Martin Odegaard knows where he wants Erling Haaland to move to 👀 https://t.co/xOe4nxRJ1y

So far, the Borussia Dortmund forward has scored eighteen goals and registered eight assists in the Bundesliga this season. With 26 goals contributed in just 18 starts, Haaland has surely impressed many.

No player in the German league has a better goal contribution ratio per 90 minutes (1.42) than him this campaign.

The 21-year old striker has already earned a lot of plaudits and is strongly linked with a move away from Germany next season. With a number of suitors already lined up, it is going to be an exciting summer transfer window.

It is imperative that Haaland takes his time and makes the right choice given the amazing talent he possesses.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava