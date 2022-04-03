Erling Haaland edges closer to deciding future amid interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City: Reports

It's no wonder why Europe's elite are after Erling Haaland, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City all eager for him to pen a deal with their club.

The Norweigan has it all - pace, power, strength, incredible finishing ability and an attitude Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be pleased of. This has made him one of the hottest properties in football since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Haaland scored two brilliant goals for Norway today 🤖



(@espnplus) Haaland scored two brilliant goals for Norway today 🤖(@espnplus) https://t.co/pTRfHGAVjk

According to reports from 'Sport Espana' Haaland is ready to make an all-important decision about his future.

The striker has reportedly decided that April will be the month that everything will be cleared up. His agent, Mino Raiola, and father have been visiting clubs interested in the 21 year old.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich were the clubs visited on the pair's European tour. However, only a few were happy with the value and demands set out for the goalscorer.

Samuel @SamueIPain



If he chooses city, he’s expected to earn around £500,000-per-week.



still in the race because Haaland loves the club, but it’s hard to match City’s offer. #MCFC have continued talks with Erling Haaland’s agent regarding personal terms, and agent fees.If he chooses city, he’s expected to earn around £500,000-per-week. #RMA still in the race because Haaland loves the club, but it’s hard to match City’s offer. #MCFC have continued talks with Erling Haaland’s agent regarding personal terms, and agent fees. 🇳🇴🔵If he chooses city, he’s expected to earn around £500,000-per-week. 📝#RMA still in the race because Haaland loves the club, but it’s hard to match City’s offer. 🇳🇴⚪️ https://t.co/qdiZ9IROUH

Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2020 for a fee of 20 million Euros.

At the time, a lot of people were questioning the German club's decision to spend so much on a teenager. However, Haaland has since silenced critics as he's scored 56 goals in the Bundesliga in just 61 appearances.

Not to mention the countless man of the match awards he's earned himself as well as becoming the face of Norwegian football.

Next stop for Haaland: Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit his maximum with opportunities as the wage bill at the club is extortionate.

However, when speaking to Raiola and his father, Laporta was enticing them with a footballing project in Barcelona that could really explode into life in the coming years.

The recent 4-0 win over Real Madrid was certainly a bonus that he could brag about during the talks.

Speaking of Real Madrid, the La Liga leaders will also want the striker's signature in the summer. They have already allegedly secured the signature of Paris Saint Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe, but will hope to bolster the squad further with the introduction of Haaland.

Manchester City are also fighting for the Norweigan. Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, is a former player for the Light Blues. Unfortunately, he had to retire early after that infamous challenge from Roy Keane.

Will Haaland want to follow in the footsteps of his father and play for Manchester City or prefer a flight out to sunny Spain?

