4 underrated players in the Best Teams in the World

It may happen that many teams may have one key player to whom the whole team look forward to for putting in brilliant performances week in week out to make them win games. For e.g. Lionel Messi for FC Barcelona, Eden Hazard for Chelsea, Auba/Lacazette for Arsenal, Rashford for United, Kane for Spurs and so on. But there are many silent assassins who normally don't make the spotlight but have a substantial impact on the team's performance.

The players are -

FC Barcelona: Sergi Roberto.

Now many might argue that Sergio Busquets is the most underrated player in FC Barcelona's first team. But still in last 2-3 years, many have started recognising Sergio's value to the team since the departure of his former midfield partners Xavi and Iniesta. On the other hand, this guy Sergi Roberto has made a place in the hearts of Los Cules. Many fans already consider him a legend for the club, considering his exploits and achievements with the team. He has been well rewarded for his patience for his chances in the first team with now being the 4th choice captain of FC Barcelona's first team.

Chelsea : Jorginho.

Bought just this summer, and already a fan favourite at the Bridge. Jorginho, the 26-year-old Italian has filled in seamlessly in the line up of his manager Sarri who has also been snapped up by Chelsea to replace the cult hero in Antonio Conte. He has already fascinated the fans with his unique run of penalty. He has helped Kante to play a more advanced role and help in the attack. He is the perfect example of modern-day Box to Box Midfielder.

Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum.

The silent assassin in Liverpool's new-look midfield. Immense work rate, never complains about his role and always underrated considering the position he plays in. He makes all the boxes ticked for Klopp's midfield. He has already made a formidable partnership with Naby Keita and James Milner for Liverpool's midfield. It will be interesting to see how Klopp will manage his minutes and keep him fresh for Liverpool's important games in the latter stages of the season.

Real Madrid: Nacho

The one who does the dirty work in Real Madrid's defence when any one of the preferred four is injured or suspended. Everyone gives credit to Kroos-Modric, Bale and Ramos, Varane, etc. But no one takes the name of Nacho. He is one of the reasons for Real Madrid's UCL dominance in the last three years. He runs up and downs the flanks. He plays across all the positions in defence. Being a left-footed player, he is a little uncomfortable but still does his job brilliantly. Real Madrid's unsung hero.

