4 upsets that could happen in the Premier League this weekend

Arsenal had a great start to their UEL campaign

After an exhilarating midweek of European football where the Champions League offered us two highly entertaining matchdays on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Europa League followed that up with Thursday night football, domestic league football returns this weekend.

All attention would rightly be turned back to the domestic scene, as the biggest clubs in Europe return from their continental exertions and resume their assault on the national leagues.

One of such would be the Premier League, as its wide appeal and the presence of some of the best players and coaches in the world ensures the league has more than its own fair share of market appeal.

The league is home to some of the most prestigious clubs in the world such as Manchester United and Chelsea, ditto players and coaches such as Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Despite the stature of these clubs, the extremely competitive nature of the EPL means that upsets are a regular occurrence in the league, as even the smallest clubs in the country are no respecter of status or pedigree.

None of the big teams are immune from such upsets, and almost every weekend of Premier League football offers at least one shock result, with some weekends offering us more than one.

With all the top six teams returning from their continental duties, this would be a prime weekend for upsets to occur. Here are the four biggest upsets that could happen in the Premier League this weekend.

#4 Cardiff vs Manchester City

Manchester City suffered a defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City are one of the most feared teams in Europe right now, their procession to the the league title last season is well documented, as they almost strolled their way to being champions, breaking a plethora of records along the way, and in Guardiola they have arguably the best manager in world football at the moment.

Their Champions League campaign last season however ended in disaster with Liverpool emphatically knocking them out with victory in both legs of their quarter-final clash, the second of which got Guardiola a red card and suspension.

Their poor European campaign last term is one they would have set out to amend this season, but it got off to the worst possible start, as City lost 1-2 to an inspired Lyon at the Etihad, with Guardiola looking on from the stands.

That defeat made Manchester City the first English team in history to lose four consecutive Champions League matches, and they head into their weekend clash with Cardiff suffering from damaged confidence.

Cardiff City were one of three promoted teams from the Championship last season, after finishing second behind Wolves in England's second tier of club football, but have found it hard to adapt to the demands of a higher competition.

The Bluebirds are yet to register a victory in 5 EPL matches thus far, and find themselves lying in 17th spot with just 2 points garnered from a possible 15.

Although the bookmakers would have Manchester City heavily installed as the overwhelming favorites to win this clash, Cardiff City's desperation for points and City's vulnerable state could see one of the biggest upsets of the season take place at the Cardiff City stadium on Saturday.

1 / 4 NEXT